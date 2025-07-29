Search icon

Entertainment

29th Jul 2025

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The beloved pub closed its doors in 2021.

A documentary about a legendary pub produced by and starring Oscar-nominated Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is airing on TV tonight (Tuesday, 28 July).

Titled Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell to Hughes’s, the film is about Hughes’s, the Irish bar that was located behind the Four Courts in Smithfield, Dublin. For decades, the venue served as a hub for traditional music before it closed its doors in 2021.

The documentary details how, in January 2022, Gleeson – a fiddle player and former regular of the pub – met with musicians, dancers and singers in and around the bar and gathered them one last time to “recreate the magic of Hughes’s”.

The plot synopsis for the documentary states:

“To some it was an unassuming pub on a side street in Dublin’s city centre. To musicians, dancers, singers and listeners, Hughes’s was a mecca of traditional music for more than 35 years.

“After it closes its doors for the final time, actor Brendan Gleeson returns to it to commemorate its invaluable legacy. In the midst of the current musical renaissance, this documentary celebrates the passionate and earnest story of an Irish cultural nucleus.”

Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell to Hughes’s had its world premiere in March 2024 as part of the Dublin International Film Festival.

And now the documentary will also be airing on Sky Arts on Tuesday, 28 July at 10.15pm.

The hour-long film is also currently streaming on the service NOW.

Topics:

Brendan Gleeson,Movies On TV

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

Best Westerns

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

Online Safety Act

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

By JOE

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories