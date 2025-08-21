Search icon

Entertainment

21st Aug 2025

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

From the director of this year’s much-talked-about Babygirl, the film is currently unavailable to stream.

Amazon is currently selling the Blu-ray of one of our favourite movies of recent years, Bodies Bodies Bodies, for just £6.09.

This is after the 2022 darkly comic mystery thriller Blu-ray was slashed in price by 15% for a limited time only.

Directed by Halina Reijn (this year’s Babygirl), the film mainly centres on Bee (Maria Bakalova, Borat 2), an introverted working-class Eastern European woman, and her wealthy new girlfriend, Sophie (Amandla Stenberg, The Acolyte).

As a hurricane is about to descend, the pair ventures to a New York suburb mansion owned by the family of David (Pete Davidson, SNL), one of Sophie’s friends. This is to party through the storm.

Upon arriving, however, it becomes clear that there is some bad blood between Sophie and some of the other attendees at the lavish house – characters played by Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Lee Pace (Foundation), Myha’la Herrold (Industry) and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms).

As the group indulge in drink and drugs throughout the night, tensions between them bubble more and more to the surface.

It isn’t long before one partygoer is found dead with a blood-stained weapon nearby, and the gang is stranded in the mansion due to the hurricane.

Without power or signal, they rapidly turn on each other as they try to identify which one of them is the killer.

JOE has praised Bodies Bodies Bodies numerous times in the past. In fact, we once wrote:

“While marketed like a slasher horror, Bodies Bodies Bodies is really more of an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery – one that finds plenty of dark comedy out of the idea that instead of a master detective in the vein of Hercule Poirot investigating the killing, it’s six narcissistic and self-obsessed Gen Zers on the case.

“As can maybe be expected, the entire group are wildly unequipped to deal with the situation. They quickly resort to using petty grievances that they have with each other as justifications for who the murderer may be – accusing each other in the process of “gaslighting”, of “triggering, toxic behaviour” and, in one particularly shocking moment, of being bad podcasters.

“You could accuse the Bodies Bodies Bodies script – written by Kristen Roupenian (Cat Person) and Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) – of being built around one big joke. But in fairness, it’s a pretty great joke.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies is currently not available on streaming. So, if you want to check it out, purchasing its Blu-ray on Amazon while it’s cheap might be the way to go.

You can shop for the deal on the streaming giant right here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Mystery,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

Affiliate

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

By Jonny Yates

The cheapest Google Pixel 10 launch price is just £14 a month

Affiliate

The cheapest Google Pixel 10 launch price is just £14 a month

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

Nicole Kidman forced to pause filming erotic drama due to orgasm

Film

Nicole Kidman forced to pause filming erotic drama due to orgasm

By JOE

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

jesus

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

By Nina McLaughlin

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

EastEnders

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

By JOE

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

By JOE

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

By Charlie Herbert

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

Football

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

By Sammi Minion

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

Burger King

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

By JOE

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

Football

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

Politics

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

By Charlie Herbert

Brits living in Benidorm say they moved because there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’

benidorm

Brits living in Benidorm say they moved because there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories