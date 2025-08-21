Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

From the director of this year’s much-talked-about Babygirl, the film is currently unavailable to stream.

Amazon is currently selling the Blu-ray of one of our favourite movies of recent years, Bodies Bodies Bodies, for just £6.09.

This is after the 2022 darkly comic mystery thriller Blu-ray was slashed in price by 15% for a limited time only.

Directed by Halina Reijn (this year’s Babygirl), the film mainly centres on Bee (Maria Bakalova, Borat 2), an introverted working-class Eastern European woman, and her wealthy new girlfriend, Sophie (Amandla Stenberg, The Acolyte).

As a hurricane is about to descend, the pair ventures to a New York suburb mansion owned by the family of David (Pete Davidson, SNL), one of Sophie’s friends. This is to party through the storm.

Upon arriving, however, it becomes clear that there is some bad blood between Sophie and some of the other attendees at the lavish house – characters played by Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Lee Pace (Foundation), Myha’la Herrold (Industry) and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms).

As the group indulge in drink and drugs throughout the night, tensions between them bubble more and more to the surface.

It isn’t long before one partygoer is found dead with a blood-stained weapon nearby, and the gang is stranded in the mansion due to the hurricane.

Without power or signal, they rapidly turn on each other as they try to identify which one of them is the killer.

JOE has praised Bodies Bodies Bodies numerous times in the past. In fact, we once wrote:

“While marketed like a slasher horror, Bodies Bodies Bodies is really more of an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery – one that finds plenty of dark comedy out of the idea that instead of a master detective in the vein of Hercule Poirot investigating the killing, it’s six narcissistic and self-obsessed Gen Zers on the case. “As can maybe be expected, the entire group are wildly unequipped to deal with the situation. They quickly resort to using petty grievances that they have with each other as justifications for who the murderer may be – accusing each other in the process of “gaslighting”, of “triggering, toxic behaviour” and, in one particularly shocking moment, of being bad podcasters. “You could accuse the Bodies Bodies Bodies script – written by Kristen Roupenian (Cat Person) and Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) – of being built around one big joke. But in fairness, it’s a pretty great joke.”

