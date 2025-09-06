Search icon

06th Sep 2025

Beloved 90s boyband confirm they’re reuniting for huge comeback

‘2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something’

Boyzone have teased a reunion for 2026, which is nearly a decade after their split.

The Irish boyband split up in 2018 after the tragic passing of Stephen Gately.

The band consisted of Ronan Keating, Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch.

Despite solo careers and new bands such as BoyzLife, the interest in Boyzone was renewed after a new documentary on the band was released earlier this year.

Sharing multiple photos, which reveal one big teaser, on Instagram, the page now reads ‘the journey continues’ alongside a message urging fans to sign up for their mailing list, and the four remaining members.

Fans are over the moon following the teaser, with one fan writing: “Christmas has come early,” and another adding: “I knew it, they hinted at the end of the documentary!”

The band denied rumours of them getting back together in 2023 for their 30th anniversary, however, this time around, things might be different.

Citing Stephen Gately’s death, Ronan appeared to hint at a reunion at the end of their documentary, saying they’re going to ‘try’ and reunite in 2026.

Ronan told the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: “The reaction [to the documentary] was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

Boyzone rose to fame in the early 90s, selling 20 million records before their split in 2000.

The band reunited in 2008 as part of their Back Again, No Matter What tour, releasing another four albums, with their last album called Thank You & Good Night in 2018.

