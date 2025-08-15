Search icon

15th Aug 2025

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

Stephen Porzio

The erotic thriller caused quite a stir when it landed in cinemas earlier this year.

Prime Video has just added Babygirl to its service, one of the most talked-about movies of 2025 so far.

The erotic thriller stars Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) as Romy, a high-powered CEO who puts her career and marriage to theatre director, Jacob (Oscar-nominee Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory), on the line.

This is when she begins a torrid affair with Samuel (Harris Dickinson, The Iron Claw), her much younger intern.

Released in UK and Irish cinemas last January, Babygirl was written and directed by Halina Reijn and is the filmmaker’s follow-up to JOE favourite Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Her latest was a big hit at the box office and earned a ton of acclaim.

Critics praised Babygirl for its performances, its dark comedy, its provocative story, and its frank and nuanced depiction of desire, with those latter two elements stirring lots of discussion about and tributes to the movie online.

Kidman also won the Best Actress award at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival for her lead turn.

On top of this, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Movie category at the Golden Globes.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews for Babygirl below:

Associated Press: “A sometimes campy, frequently entertaining modern update to the erotically charged movies of the 1990s, like Basic Instinct and 9 ½ Weeks.”

The Australian: “Babygirl… is an intoxicating erotic drama that is far more complex, and therefore much more interesting, than the comparable Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy (2015-18).”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “Kidman is ferociously good, convincing utterly as this formerly level-headed careerist whose deeply buried, long-denied appetites are simultaneously proving her making and downfall.”

IndieWire: “Without Kidman in a fearless turn and Dickinson there to pivot her to the edge, Babygirl wouldn’t work as smashingly as it does. This is a sexy, darkly funny, and bold piece of work. Don’t sleep on it.”

Little White Lies: “It’s the sort of intelligent, elegant adult filmmaking that is frequently lacking in modern cinema, approaching a complex theme not only with nuance and empathy but refreshing candour, all while being genuinely erotic and stylish.”

Mashable: “Emotionally naked, unapologetically provocative, and defiantly playful, Reijn’s film joyfully explores the complicated ties that bind. Amid stiff competition, she delivers one of the sexiest, most thrilling films of the year.”

How to watch Babygirl

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Babygirl is streaming in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.

Prime Video,Streaming,thriller

