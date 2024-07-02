An underseen star-studded Western is among the movies on TV tonight

It has an incredible cast.

If you’re looking for some decent movies on TV tonight, we have you covered.

Our pick of the bunch for this evening is a star-studded Western that flew very much under the radar – The Sisters Brothers.

Set in the 1850s, the 2018 film stars John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix as the notorious assassin brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters, as they chase after two men (Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed) who have banded together to search for gold.

Based on the novel of the same name by Patrick deWitt, the film was also the last to feature legendary actor Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) before his death in 2019.

The darkly comedic Western has been praised for its mix of humour, violence and surprising emotion, set amidst the bleak backdrop of the California gold rush.

Don’t go into the film expecting a full on comedy though, which is what it was originally marketed as (and subsequently bombed at the box office because of it), there is a large dose of tragedy and existentialism throughout the movie.

However, the incredibly strong cast, all four of which would be leading actors in any movie, props it up with great performances across the board and a really interesting take on the Western genre.

If that sounds like it’s right up your alley, you can check out The Sisters Brothers on BBC One at 11.20pm

Here are the other movies on TV tonight.

Star Trek – Film Four – 6.30pm

J. J. Abrams directs this 2009 reboot of the iconic sci-fi film series, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Eric Bana.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Film Four – 9pm

Love it or hate it, Tom Hardy’s Venom film series is getting its third film later this year, so you might as well give the second one a watch. It’s…. OK.

Skyscraper – ITV4 -10pm

Also among the movies on TV tonight is this action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson as man who must rescue his family after terrorists set the Hong Kong skyscraper they’re in on fire. Yes that’s really the plot of the film.

Dredd – Film Four – 10.55pm

Karl Urban (The Boys) stars in this 2012 flick as Judge Dredd, a law enforcer given the power of judge, jury and executioner in a vast, dystopic metropolis called Mega-City One that lies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Dune – Film Four – 12.45am

No, not that one – this is the 1984 David Lynch-directed sci-fi classic starring Kyle MacLachlin as Paul Atreides. Sting also stars and the soundtrack was composed by Toto (of ‘Africa’ fame) and Brian Eno. Honestly what more could you want?

Hampstead – Channel 4 – 2.40am

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson star in this drama based on the life of Harry Hallowes who successfully claimed ownership of a half-acre plot of Hampstead Heath.