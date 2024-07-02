Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Jul 2024

An underseen star-studded Western is among the movies on TV tonight

Simon Kelly

It has an incredible cast.

If you’re looking for some decent movies on TV tonight, we have you covered.

Our pick of the bunch for this evening is a star-studded Western that flew very much under the radar – The Sisters Brothers.

Set in the 1850s, the 2018 film stars John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix as the notorious assassin brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters, as they chase after two men (Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed) who have banded together to search for gold.

Based on the novel of the same name by Patrick deWitt, the film was also the last to feature legendary actor Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) before his death in 2019.

The darkly comedic Western has been praised for its mix of humour, violence and surprising emotion, set amidst the bleak backdrop of the California gold rush.

Don’t go into the film expecting a full on comedy though, which is what it was originally marketed as (and subsequently bombed at the box office because of it), there is a large dose of tragedy and existentialism throughout the movie.

However, the incredibly strong cast, all four of which would be leading actors in any movie, props it up with great performances across the board and a really interesting take on the Western genre.

If that sounds like it’s right up your alley, you can check out The Sisters Brothers on BBC One at 11.20pm

Here are the other movies on TV tonight.

Star Trek – Film Four – 6.30pm
J. J. Abrams directs this 2009 reboot of the iconic sci-fi film series, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Eric Bana.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Film Four – 9pm
Love it or hate it, Tom Hardy’s Venom film series is getting its third film later this year, so you might as well give the second one a watch. It’s…. OK.

Skyscraper – ITV4 -10pm
Also among the movies on TV tonight is this action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson as man who must rescue his family after terrorists set the Hong Kong skyscraper they’re in on fire. Yes that’s really the plot of the film.

Dredd – Film Four – 10.55pm
Karl Urban (The Boys) stars in this 2012 flick as Judge Dredd, a law enforcer given the power of judge, jury and executioner in a vast, dystopic metropolis called Mega-City One that lies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Dune – Film Four – 12.45am
No, not that one – this is the 1984 David Lynch-directed sci-fi classic starring Kyle MacLachlin as Paul Atreides. Sting also stars and the soundtrack was composed by Toto (of ‘Africa’ fame) and Brian Eno. Honestly what more could you want?

Hampstead – Channel 4 – 2.40am
Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson star in this drama based on the life of Harry Hallowes who successfully claimed ownership of a half-acre plot of Hampstead Heath.

Related links:

Topics:

Movies On TV

RELATED ARTICLES

An underseen Irish gangster thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An underseen Irish gangster thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

One of the greatest ever war films is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest ever war films is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

Helen Mirren

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Entertainment

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

By Harry Warner

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

Disturbing trailer drops for serial killer film labelled the best horror of the decade

Horror

Disturbing trailer drops for serial killer film labelled the best horror of the decade

By Charlie Herbert

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

kin

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

By Simon Kelly

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Entertainment

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

By Harry Warner

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

By Zoe Hodges

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

By Zoe Hodges

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

By Jacob Entwistle

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

Football

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Reform candidate defects to Tories because of ‘racist and bigoted’ candidates

Conservative Party

Reform candidate defects to Tories because of ‘racist and bigoted’ candidates

By Charlie Herbert

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

Albania

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

By Jack Peat

Load more stories