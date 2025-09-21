Search icon

21st Sep 2025

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

Ava Keady

The remake saw the two-time Oscar winner reteam with the director of Man on Fire.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Sunday, 21 September) is The Taking of Pelham 123, the 2009 action thriller starring Denzel Washington.

A remake of the classic ’70s flick of the same name, the film sees heavily armed criminals – who are led by a mastermind named Ryder (John Travolta) – hijack a New York City subway train and threaten to kill everyone on board unless a large ransom is paid.

“Dispatcher Walter Garber (Denzel Washington) uses his extensive knowledge of the transit system in a bid to outwit the hijackers and save the hostages,” the plot synopsis reads.

“But one question remains: even if the hijackers get their money, how can they possibly escape?”

The Taking of Pelham 123 was directed by Washington’s frequent collaborator Tony Scott (Crimson Tide, Man on Fire, Unstoppable) and also features amongst its cast James Gandolfini, John Turturro and Luis Guzmán.

And though widely seen as inferior to the ’70s original, we’d argue the remake is worth seeking out for Travolta and Washington’s performances, for the connection that develops between their characters mostly via phone and for Scott’s hyperkinetic direction.

The Taking of Pelham 123 is airing on TV tonight on ITV4 at 11.35pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Carrie – BBC Two – 11.15pm

A shy, withdrawn teenager discovers she has paranormal powers, which she uses to protect herself from her abusive mother and classmates.

The Guilty- Chanel 4 – 12.55am

Asger, a frustrated and troubled cop, is mired in a mysterious workplace controversy and has been confined to the emergency response help lines while the issue is resolved. 

Legally Blonde – ITV2 – 7.05pm

Comedy, starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber.

For a Few Dollars More – ITV4 – 10.05pm

Sergio Leone’s Western sequel, starring Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonte, Josef Egger, Mara Krup and Klaus Kinski.

Welcome to the Punch – Legend – 11.05pm

After kidnapping the daughter of a couple, a man (Pierce Brosnan) forces the two (Gerard Butler, Maria Bello) to comply with a series of daunting tasks in this 2007 thriller.

Bad Lieutenant – Legend Xtra – 10.50pm

A corrupt detective sinks into a world of drug addiction, depravity and despair.

action,Denzel Washington,Movies On TV,thriller

