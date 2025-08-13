Search icon

Entertainment

13th Aug 2025

A 21st-century crime movie classic is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

From the director of Alien and Gladiator, the film features two Oscar-winners in the lead roles.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 13 August) is American Gangster, the 2007 crime epic directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator).

The film is loosely based on the life of drug lord Frank Lucas (played by Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, Training Day), who rose to power in New York during the late ’60s and early ’70s.

The Scott movie also stars Oscar-winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Richie Roberts, the detective who brought Lucas down.

American Gangster’s plot synopsis reads: “Frank Lucas earns his living as a chauffeur to one of Harlem’s leading mobsters.

“After his boss dies, Frank uses his own ingenuity and strict business code to become one of the inner city’s most powerful crime bosses.

“Veteran cop Richie Roberts senses a change in the mob’s power structure and looks for ways to bring his opponent to justice.”

Also part of American Gangster’s large ensemble cast is Carla Cugino, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cuba Gooding Jr, Idris Elba, John Hawkes, Josh Brolin, Ruby Dee (Oscar-nominated for her performance) and Ted Levine.

The crime flick was praised upon its release for its compelling story, charismatic performances and slick direction.

It was recently in the news as well. This was because Denzel Washington re-teamed with Ridley Scott on last year’s Gladiator sequel, the original of which starred Crowe.

American Gangster is airing on Film4 tonight at 9.10pm. It is also streaming on NOW and will be available to watch on Channel 4’s website from Thursday, 14 August.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Virtousity – Legend – 9pm

A ’90s cyberpunk thriller that also happens to star Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.

As Good As It Gets – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this classic romantic comedy, a grumpy and reclusive author with OCD (Jack Nicholson in an Oscar-winning performance) becomes drawn into the lives of his injured neighbour (Greg Kinnear) and a stressed-out single mother (Helen Hunt, in another Oscar-winning performance).

Long Shot – BBC Three – 9pm

In this fun rom-com, a journalist (Seth Rogen) reunites with his childhood crush (Charlize Theron), who is now a US presidential candidate.

Peripheral – Legend Xtra – 11pm

A young writer faces off against the intelligent software designed to help her write her new book in this 2018 indie British sci-fi with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

