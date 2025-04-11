A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Barry Keoghan stars in the 88% Rotten Tomatoes-rated thriller, which is based on a true story.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 11 April) is American Animals, the 2018 heist thriller based on a true story and starring an against-type Barry Keoghan (Saltburn).

In the film, the Irish Oscar-nominee plays Spencer Reinhard, a timid young man and art student living in Kentucky in 2004 who seeks excitement or tragedy for inspiration.

Joined by his rebellious best friend, Warren Lipka (Evan Peters, Monster), the pair hatch a plan to commit one of the most audacious art heists in US history.

Helmed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Bart Layton (The Imposter), American Animals is noteworthy for its fascinating and playful docudrama approach, in which the movie’s recreation of the true events is juxtaposed with interview segments featuring the real-life perpetrators.

In fact, the thieves appear in certain scenes alongside the actors playing them.

Funny, stylish, tense and thought-provoking in equal measure, American Animals earned rave reviews from critics – with the film holding an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s also worth highlighting that Keoghan and writer-director Layton will soon be re-teaming again on another heist thriller – the much anticipated Crime 101.

American Animals is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Film4 at 1.25am. It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

License to Kill – ITV4 – 8pm

The second and final Bond film to star Timothy Dalton.

The Equalizer 2 – Film4 – 9pm

The best of Denzel Washington Equalizer trilogy, we think.

Escape from New York – Legend – 9pm

Legendary director John Carpenter’s brilliant sci-fi action flick about a near-future where Manhattan in New York has been converted into a maximum security prison to address a 400% increase in crime.

A prisoner (Kurt Russell) must locate and escort the US President (Donald Pleasance) off the dangerous island when his plane crashes there.

Daddy’s Home 2 – E4 – 9pm

This sequel to the 2015 hit festive comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell adds John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the mix.

The Factory – Legend Xtra – 9pm

John Cusack is a cop hunting for a serial killer in this 2012 thriller.

The Duchess – BBC One (except NI and Wales) – 10.40pm

Keira Knightley headlines this British historical drama.

Licorice Pizza – BBC Two – 11pm

Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s Best Picture Oscar nominee about two young people (Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman) living in ’70s California.

Vendetta – Legend – 11pm

Danny Dyer stars in this 2013 British action revenge thriller.

Jeepers Creepers – Legend Xtra – 11.05pm

In this early 2000s horror, two siblings (Gina Philips and Justin Long) on a road trip home from college are pursued by an evil force.

Mona Lisa – Film4 – 11.20pm

The Crying Game director Neil Jordan’s excellent ’80s neo-noir about a small-time crook named George (Bob Hoskins) who takes a job for his former criminal boss (Bob Hoskins) as a minder/driver for high-class call girl, Simone (Cathy Tyson).

However, as George starts to develop romantic feelings for Simone, the two’s lives take a dangerous turn.