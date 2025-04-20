Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus star isn’t the only celeb in her family.

Fans of The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood have only just discovered that she has a sister that is famous online.

Lou Wood has grown immensely in popularity, after featuring in the latest season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

She also starred in Netflix’s Sex Education and has gained quite a following in her short acting career so far.

However, fans have discovered that the Stockport native is not the only famous face in her family.

Her sister, Emily Wood, is a makeup artist who has garnered a large following across TikTok and Instagram.

She recently amassed 100,000 followers online with her self-applied make-up tutorials.

While neither has really discussed their relationship to one another in public, Emily did share an Instagram post of them together to her Instagram.

Their family tie was discussed on the You Beauty podcast.

📲 Aimee Lou Wood and her sister Emily / via Emily's IG pic.twitter.com/EDujkQPqzO — daily aimee lou wood (@dailyaimeelou) March 2, 2025

Presenters on the podcast discussed Emily’s Instagram snap, saying: You might’ve seen @emilywoodmakeup on your FYP doing a full glam look with just a single lip liner. But did you know her sister is The White Lotus star @aimeelouwood?

“The Wood sisters are out here thriving.”

Listeners took the comments of the podcast’s Instagram page to share their surprise at the news.

One fan wrote: “No way! How cool. I love her makeup vids.”

Another said: “I had no idea they are so cute the both of them.”

Someone else commented: “I thought it was a bit but they’re actually sisters lol.”