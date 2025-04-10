Police force blocks white applicants to boost diversity

There is one caveat, though.

It’s been announced that White British individuals are currently not eligible to apply for jobs in the West Yorkshire Police.

A statement published on the website revealed how WYP is looking to take on a new pair of police constables for its entry programme right now, but the first load of applications must originate from “under-represented” groups.

“If you are not from one of these groups, please keep checking this page for future recruitment opportunities,” it read, adding that ethnic-minority applicants will be automatically sent through to the interview stage.

The recruitment process will then freeze until it opens for everyone.

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Enabling people from an ethnic minority background to apply early does not give them an advantage in the application process, it simply provides us with more opportunity to attract talent from a pool of applicants who reflect the diverse communities we serve,” the WYP statement continued.

According to West Yorkshire’s most recent census, as much as 91% of its active policing staff are White British.

“23% of people in West Yorkshire identified as being from an ethnic minority background,” said a spokesperson for the force. “Our current police officer representation from ethnic minority backgrounds is around 9%. To address this under-representation, we use Positive Action under the Equality Act 2010.

🚨 NEW: West Yorkshire Police has temporarily blocked applications from white British candidates, with "under-represented" groups able to apply first, in an attempt to improve their diversity



[@Telegraph] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 9, 2025

“Our use of this was recently reviewed by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services in an Activism and Impartiality inspection, and no issues were identified. Positive Action allows people from under-represented groups who express an interest in joining the force to complete an application, which is then held on file until a recruitment window is opened.

“No interviews are held until the window is officially opened to all candidates.”