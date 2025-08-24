Search icon

Community

24th Aug 2025

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

Dan Seddon

“Suppressing the English flag does not stop division”

The Labour council for Brighton and Hove are getting pelters after vetoing St. George’s flags across the city.

Under the 1980 Highway Act, the council recently announced that all flags along the seafront must be taken down, but that order has since been paused after ‘verbal abuse’ was directed towards the removal squad.

Councillor Bridget Fishleigh told the Argus newspaper: “Brighton and Hove City Council has advised that it has been making steady progress with the removal of the St. George’s flags; however, some people have put up new ones.

“The contractors have faced verbal abuse while attempting to remove flags in certain locations. As a result, they have had to cease work in those areas. The contractors are unwilling to proceed with further removals unless police are present to ensure the safety of their staff. Sussex Police has confirmed that it will not have the resources available to support this work until next week.”

The flag of St. George flying above 10 Downing Street in London, England (Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

In a piece for The Daily Mail, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch labelled the council’s flag ban ‘shameful’.

“After years of politicisation by those who seek to diminish England’s culture and Christian heritage, it is encouraging to see English flags flown proudly as symbols of unity, nationhood and optimism,” she shared.

“So, it is shameful that some councils have scrambled to remove them at the first opportunity, even in the lead-up to VJ Day, while leaving banners of other nations and political causes untouched. This is not about by-laws or policy. Councils will say they are enforcing local rules, but the point is they apply those rules selectively.”

Badenoch, who previously worked in the Cabinet for prime ministers Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, continued: “Suppressing the English flag does not stop division. It fuels it. If more councils embraced our shared national identity instead of fearing it, we would not be in a position where flying our own flag is seen as an act of rebellion.”

Elsewhere in the fiery flag debate sits Dorset Council leader Nick Ireland, who believes that England’s recent uptick in patriotically displaying the red cross on white is ‘intimidating’.

Topics:

backlash,Brighton,Council,Flags,St George's Cross

RELATED ARTICLES

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

Council

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

By Dan Seddon

NFL team faces backlash for having male cheerleaders on their cheer team

American Football

NFL team faces backlash for having male cheerleaders on their cheer team

By Dan Seddon

Deckchair that charges your phone and scares off sea gulls rolled out on Brighton Beach

Beach

Deckchair that charges your phone and scares off sea gulls rolled out on Brighton Beach

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

Health

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

By Dan Seddon

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

Bullies

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

By Dan Seddon

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

Animals

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

By Dan Seddon

New £200 cost of living payment available for UK households

Children

New £200 cost of living payment available for UK households

By Dan Seddon

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

Breakfast

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

By JOE

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

British

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

By Dan Seddon

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

By Ava Keady

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

Health

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

Dogs

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

By Ava Keady

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

Beach

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

By Dan Seddon

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

sensitive

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

By Joseph Loftus

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

Death

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

By Dan Seddon

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

By JOE

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Alexander Skarsgård

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories