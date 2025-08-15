UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

Help save the birds!

If you’re lucky enough to have a garden at your home, spare a thought for our avian friends this month by scattering chilli powder around it.

In a 2022 review led by Manchester Metropolitan University titled State of the World’s Birds, it was confirmed that around 48% of existing species are undergoing population declines due to a number of factors – these include climate change, habitat loss, agriculture, and invasive species.

Animal enthusiasts around the world do their bit by feeding flying visitors in their garden, yet in the UK specifically, squirrels and other creatures are known to stealthily snatch grub that’s been left out for the birds, leaving them hungry.

That’s where chilli powder comes in: sprinklings of the stuff on your lawn is a fantastic way to deter these interlopers from beating the birds to the food, especially in August when bird activity can be on the quieter side.

A nice green garden (Adobe Stock/Andrea)

Experts from bird feed company Peckish explained: “August is well known as a quiet month for garden birds. Many birds are done with breeding for the year and the abundance of wild food in the form of seeds, fruits, and insects means our garden feeders are in less demand.

“Common birds, such as Robin and Blackbirds, will also begin to moult at this time of year. Moulting allows birds to get rid of the worn feathers from a busy breeding season and prepare for migration and the cooler months ahead. Like us, they prefer to change their outfits in a private and safe space, so they slink about in the undergrowth as their ability to fly is reduced.

“Water is the most valuable commodity for birds in summer,” they continued.

“Be sure to leave shallow trays of water out for birds, particularly during dry spells. Even better are ponds, which won’t need to be topped up as often, and will also provide insects for birds to eat.”