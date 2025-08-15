Search icon

Tech

15th Aug 2025

Projector goes viral on TikTok that genuinely looks like a 90-inch TV on your wall

Stephen Hurrell

Projector goes viral on TikTok that genuinely looks like a 90-inch TV on your wall

It has all your favourite streaming services built-in

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A cheap projector that has been described as having ‘a 90-inch TV on your lounge wall’ has gone viral on TikTok.

Users of the site have shared videos of the tiny projector that beams TV shows and console gaming onto a wall, sheet or even the side of a tent and the tiny projector has earned five-star reviews.

The projector, which is just £50, has streaming services including Netflix built in and can project TV shows, films and games in 4K onto a wall with a resolution of 720P.

The projector promises ‘home theater-level color performance with 200 ANSI lumens’ and has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to allow you to link it up to your phone, laptop or sound device. Although it does come with its own base-type stereo speakers for easy set up.

The speaker offers ‘detailed sound, clear highs, and deep, powerful bass’, according to the listing.

The remote control of the portable projector has the Air Remote function based on gyroscope technology. It means you can control the projector screen by just shaking your wrist using the clever remote technology.

The mini projector has been a viral sensation on TikTok, with users showcasing the clear picture and easy use when logging on to Netflix. 

@nayannadozie I LOVE IT, it’s spectacular, give me 14 of them right now! Link to projector in my bio✨ i got it from @Amazon #amazonfinds #amazonreview #projector #animegirls #cosy #blackweeb #blackgirlanime #towerofgod #mha ♬ original sound – Nay✨

One reviewer said: “Having Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+ built in means no fiddling about with a Fire Stick, and Wi-Fi 6 keeps streams free of buffering. The air-mouse remote is clever, although the cursor can skitter about a bit until you learn a gentle wrist movement. Auto-keystone sorts the picture before you even sit down, and the 180-degree hinge lets you point it at the ceiling for lazy Sunday viewing.”

Another added: “Easy to set up, portable, and excellent value for money. Highly recommend if you want a small but powerful projector!”

Amazon is selling the budget projector for £50, down from £60. You can buy it here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

Affiliate

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

By Stephen Hurrell

Cult-favourite Ninja air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ gets limited discount

Affiliate

Cult-favourite Ninja air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

Affiliate

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Pornhub reveals how much its website traffic has dropped since introduction of Online Safety Act

Internet

Pornhub reveals how much its website traffic has dropped since introduction of Online Safety Act

By Dan Seddon

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

Affiliate

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

By Stephen Hurrell

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

Affiliate

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

By Stephen Porzio

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

By Stephen Porzio

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

Affiliate

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

By Stephen Hurrell

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

Affiliate

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

By Stephen Porzio

Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

Dreams

Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

By Dan Seddon

Urgent warning issued over ‘Labubo dolls’ with fears they could kill

dangerous

Urgent warning issued over ‘Labubo dolls’ with fears they could kill

By Dan Seddon

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

By Stephen Porzio

The Premier League return: Follow all of the action in our live hub

The Premier League return: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

News

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

By Sammi Minion

One of 2025’s funnest movies is finally available to stream at home

Comedy

One of 2025’s funnest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

Animals

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

By Dan Seddon

British police send out undercover joggers to catch cat callers

Police

British police send out undercover joggers to catch cat callers

By Ava Keady

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Police seize £180,000 deposit from Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate

Police seize £180,000 deposit from Andrew Tate

By JOE

JD Vance turned away from Cotswolds pub following staff mutiny

Headline

JD Vance turned away from Cotswolds pub following staff mutiny

By Charlie Herbert

A brilliant underseen recent thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A brilliant underseen recent thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories