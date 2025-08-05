iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

iPhone 17 prices leak

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The new iPhone 17 will be the most expensive iPhone ever sold according to industry leaks.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost as much as £1,250 for the entry-level model according to the latest rumours surrounding Apple’s newest smart phone.

The standard iPhone 17 could start from £850 for the cheapest model at launch with the new handsets expected to arrive in September.

Apple leaker Jukan on X posted: “A few days ago, Jefferies analysts revealed in their note that the iPhone 17 series could see a $50 price increase.

“Additionally, WSJ reported last May that Apple was considering raising prices for the iPhone 17 series.”

A cheaper iPhone 17e could arrive early in 2026 and that would bring the price down slightly but shoppers can expect to pay more than ever before for the new iPhone when it is released next month.

Very little is known about the new iPhone 17 but the launch event is expected around 9 September.

Apple usually launches new phones on a Tuesday or Wednesday with pre orders opening the same week. Previous launches have opened pre orders at midday on the Friday after the launch live stream.

A standard iPhone 16 138GB model cost £799 in the UK at launch, while the iPhone 16 Plus was £899. The iPhone 16 Pro Max was £1,199 and the latest rumours suggest around £50 will be added to the price of each for the new series of phones.

There have not been leaks on monthly contract prices for the new iPhone 17. The iPhone 16 is now available for as little as £24 per month in the cheapest deal for the flagship phone, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs £38 per month on the cheapest contract on Sky Mobile here.

The iPhone 17 would likely cost closer to £25 a month for the entry-level model and up to £48 for the cheapest iPhone 17 Pro Max at launch based on previous launch prices.