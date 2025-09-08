Search icon

08th Sep 2025

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

Stephen Hurrell

iPhone 16 is on sale ahead of Apple’s new release

The iPhone 17 launch countdown has begun and it means incredible deals have arrived for the iPhone 16.

For another few days the iPhone 16 is the most up-to-date Apple smartphone on the market until it is replaced by the new iPhone 17.

Apple plans to reveal the new-look phone during a live stream at 6pm on Tuesday 9 September and pre orders will open as early as Friday.

The launch of the new phone means the price of the technology-packed iPhone 16 has plummeted to an all-time low price and it could mean a chance of a bargain for anybody who wants one of the most accomplished smart phones on the market.

The iPhone 16 is priced at £698 for the handset only, a price drop of over £100 compared to the launch price of the phone. The 128GB model is 5G ready and comes with Apple’s incredibly powerful A18 chip, that promises faster processing power and slicker video and streaming.

The standard model of the iPhone is not the only option that has been reduced in the pre-iPhone 17 launch sale. 

The iPhone 16 Plus has also been reduced by £100 and is now priced at £798, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also reduced by £100 in the Amazon sale. 

The handset-only deals are not the only place where you can grab a bargain. Sky Mobile is offering the cheapest iPhone 16 contract deal ever by reducing the monthly price to just £22 for the standard phone – over £10 less per month that the best launch day offer.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, the best-seller in the range and the most technology-packed iPhone ever, is priced at just £35, which is the lowest monthly price for the phone ever. 

The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be revealed in a live stream on Tuesday 9 September. Pre orders are expected to open on Friday 12 September with phones delivered a week later.

