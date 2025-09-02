The iPhone 17 Pro Max: launch date, price, and pre orders confirmed for UK 

The new iPhone is coming soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The new iPhone 17 Pro Max will go on sale in the UK on 12 September and we have the biggest hint yet about its launch price.

Industry insiders are reporting the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the most expensive Apple phone in history with a price of £1,250, which will be £50 more than the entry price for the iPhone 16 Pro Max launched last year.

The price could still creep up to £1,299 and we will only find out on 9 September when the phone will be revealed alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models.

Shoppers will be able to buy the phone on a contract from around £48 per month, which was the lowest price at launch for the iPhone 16 Pro Max last year.

Sky Mobile offered the cheapest iPhone 16 deals and we expect the lowest prices to be offered here again this time around.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be launched as the top of the range option and orders in the UK will open at the likes of Sky Mobile and Three as early as 12 September, with handsets likely to be available as early as 19 September this year.

Apple teased the event with an image resembling a thermal camera view and that could point to a new cooling system for the phone and a completely revamped camera on the newest iPhone.

The front-facing cameras on the flagship phone is expected to offer 8x zoom and 24mp for the first time. Fans of the Apple phones will also get upgraded AI capability after the launch of Apple Intelligence late last year.

The new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will be launched alongside two other phones and there could be a third added to the lineup with rumours of an ultra-thin Apple iPhone 17 Air, which at 5.5mm thick is the thinnest iPhone on the market.

A new Apple Watch and upgraded iPhone Airpods Pro are also expected in the keynote speech, which takes place at 6pm UK time on Tuesday 9 September.