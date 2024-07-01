Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Harry Warner

Archie Gray

He could set to become the most expensive 18-year old ever

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign of England’s best young talents in a deal which could amount to £40million as announced by Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been targeting good young talent under Ange Postecoglou and this deal is no different.

The 18-year old is one of England’s biggest prospects playing his first competitive senior season in the campaign just gone, making 44 appearances.

Not only is Archie Gray talented, he is also versatile, being able to play pretty much anywhere on the pitch, being deployed mostly as a right-back, central midfielder, defensive midfielder and a forward.

Gray has attracted a lot attention since Leeds failed to win promotion to the Premier League opening the door for top division clubs to come calling.

Brentford were one of these teams interested who had also offered £40m for the versatile youngster just last week, but the move was rejected by the Yorkshire club.

It was only until Spurs came calling that a deal was agreed.

Many have drawn comparisons to the player and former Tottenham legend Gareth Bale, who also started as a full-back, but possessed plenty of attacking flare that saw him transform himself into one of the world’s best forwards.

Related links:

Spurs icon Chris Waddle has also said that he can see Gray using Spurs in a similar way to Bale, as a stepping stone to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He said: “Tottenham have a history of buying young players and giving them an opportunity. We’ve seen Tottenham make some very canny moves in the transfer market over the years with younger players.

“They can obviously see the potential that’s there, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Gray followed the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric by joining Real Madrid for a massive fee if he lives up to his potential. Tottenham can obviously see his potential.”

Archie Gray could become the most expensive 18-year-old of all time if they deal for £40m goes through.

This price tag would top the current holders of this title, Real Madrid wide duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo who were both signed for £38m.

Topics:

Football,Leeds,News,Sport,Spurs,Tottenham,Transfers

RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

England

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

By Harry Warner

How to watch France vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Belgium

How to watch France vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

Air Travel

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Eras tour

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories