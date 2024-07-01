Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

He could set to become the most expensive 18-year old ever

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign of England’s best young talents in a deal which could amount to £40million as announced by Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been targeting good young talent under Ange Postecoglou and this deal is no different.

The 18-year old is one of England’s biggest prospects playing his first competitive senior season in the campaign just gone, making 44 appearances.

Not only is Archie Gray talented, he is also versatile, being able to play pretty much anywhere on the pitch, being deployed mostly as a right-back, central midfielder, defensive midfielder and a forward.

Gray has attracted a lot attention since Leeds failed to win promotion to the Premier League opening the door for top division clubs to come calling.

Brentford were one of these teams interested who had also offered £40m for the versatile youngster just last week, but the move was rejected by the Yorkshire club.

It was only until Spurs came calling that a deal was agreed.

Many have drawn comparisons to the player and former Tottenham legend Gareth Bale, who also started as a full-back, but possessed plenty of attacking flare that saw him transform himself into one of the world’s best forwards.

Spurs icon Chris Waddle has also said that he can see Gray using Spurs in a similar way to Bale, as a stepping stone to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He said: “Tottenham have a history of buying young players and giving them an opportunity. We’ve seen Tottenham make some very canny moves in the transfer market over the years with younger players.

“They can obviously see the potential that’s there, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Gray followed the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric by joining Real Madrid for a massive fee if he lives up to his potential. Tottenham can obviously see his potential.”

Archie Gray could become the most expensive 18-year-old of all time if they deal for £40m goes through.

This price tag would top the current holders of this title, Real Madrid wide duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo who were both signed for £38m.