The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game in charge of Manchester United

The anticipation has been building throughout the international break as Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

On Friday 22 November, the former Sporting Lisbon manager spoke to the press for the first time since his arrival where he insisted he was ‘the right man for the job’ and told press he believed in his players.

Amorim has received a massive boost upon his arrival after it was confirmed the likes of Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo have all returned to training.

However, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof may miss out after picking up knocks over the international break. Harry Maguire is still not fit to start.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna confirmed that Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson have all got fitness issues and will be “touch and go” for the game, while George Hirst “will be out with the injury he picked up in the Tottenham game which is really unfortunate”.

Despite his injury worries, McKenna will be looking to disrupt the travelling fans welcome party for Ruben Amorim with a shock win against his former club where he was a coach under Jose Mourinho.

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports at 16.30.

Prior to that, Southampton will host Arne Slot’s Liverpool in the 2pm kick off.

Slot confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is still yet to return to training while Virgil van Dijk is fit despite an injury scare on international duty.

Southampton sit rock bottom of the Premier League table on just four points heading into their clash with the league leaders.