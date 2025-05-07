The perfect pub to watch PSG in London

Perfect for a pint

Paris Saint-Germain may have enjoyed a Qatari fuelled glow up, but one thing that has always remained constant is the passion of their fans. The PSG ultras are some of the best in the business, causing noise and havoc wherever they go. It means that watching a PSG match in their presence is an experience to remember. And luckily, for anyone in London, we have found the perfect place for just that.



The Prince of Tech pub in Earls Court hosts PSG Club London. It is arguably their most popular fan group in the capital, often attracting hundreds of supporters at a time.



We joined them for PSG’s Champions League home leg against Aston Villa, and it’s safe to say the evening did not disappoint. Once PSG recovered from Morgan Rogers’ opener, les Parisien were absolutely bouncing. Awash with club shirts from all era’s, at times it felt like the top floor of The Prince of Tech was a trampoline under the weight of nearly 100 Frenchmen (but entirely safe, the owners assured me!)



The endless singing, friendly atmosphere and delicious beer only made the game even more enjoyable, showcasing the very best that the PSG fanbase has to offer. Mind you, Marseille fans are still probably not welcome..



It’s a totally different experience to watching the game among Brits in the pub. So if you are looking to tune in to PSG tonight among your Parisien family, head to the second floor of The Prince of Tech. It’s a match you will not forget in a hurry.