The key stats you should know to help you watch this weekend’s footballing action

Are you excited for the return of the Premier League after the dreaded international break? Then read on, as these are the stats and stories that could help you decide how to watch the weekend’s action. It doesn’t matter who you support, on The Banker we’ve got you covered!

First up, keep your eyes on David Raya in the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest. The Spaniard has saved 10 shots from 11 faced, only conceding from that stunning Szobozlai freekick. That’s a huge save rate of 91%, just behind Vicario at Spurs. If Postecoglou is serious at starting life at Forest with an upset, he will need his forwards on fire to get past Raya.

If cards or fouls are your thing, then it’s all eyes on Crystal Palace. Will Hughes leads the Premier League with three bookings; one a game! And Mateta isn’t far behind on two. But if you are looking for a wildcard, head to Brighton. That’s because Ferdi Kadıoğlu has picked up two yellows in just 44 minutes of action! And here’s one more surprising fact; Kaoru Mitoma is currently second in the division for fouls committed on 10, behind Fulham’s Sasa Lukic. You can bank on more of the same from the pair when they meet Bournemouth this weekend, along with plenty of offsides, as no team loves trapping the opposition more than Brighton this season.

Next to Aston Villa, who are welcoming Everton and their old friend Jack Grealish at the worst possible moment. Villa have been miserable, yet to score from a dismal 9 shots on target. Harvey Elliot and Jadon Sancho could fix that, but they are up against an Everton side who thrive on the smallest chances. And that’s because they have Jacky Grealish. The Englishman ranks first for goal creating actions on 2.3 per 90. That’s passes, dribbles, fouls drawn or shots that lead to a goal, so really it’s no wonder he has four assists in Toffee blue. He has also drawn the second most fouls in the league after Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, so expect some robust treatment at Villa Park.

And finally, here’s what you need to know for the Manchester Derby on Sunday. First up, Manchester United could spring a surprise. They concede fewer attempts than City, who are facing 20% more shots than last season, while United even top the league for their own attempts on a massive 19.3 per game. The problem? These rarely hit the target. Bruno Fernandes and Zirkzee are the biggest culprits, with only two efforts out of a 13 combined testing the keeper. Tweak that, and Amorim may be on to something.



For Pep, Erling Haaland and Jérémy Doku will be crucial. Haaland scored five times against Moldova on international duty. Five times! Add in his goal against Finland and three in the league and you best believe the Norwegian is firing. Doku also did well for Belgium, scoring twice and taking six shots against the mighty Kazakhstan. With Cherki and Marmoush injured, now is Doku’s time to shine in Sky Blue.

That was The Banker for this week. Are you feeling inspired by any of our tips?