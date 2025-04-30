Search icon

Sport

30th Apr 2025

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

Jacob Entwistle

Live updates are directly below:

Fresh from the last gap victory versus Lyon, Manchester United now travel to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Club.

Hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ruben Amorim’s side can only do so via the Europa League.

Finishing 2nd in the league phase and overseeing Rangers in the quarter-final, Athletic Club will prove a tough obstacle to reach the elusive final.

Elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are also chasing Europa glory in aid of next season’s Champions League prospects – they travel to Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

Follow all of the action in our live hub!

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

By JOE

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets go on sale for their Wembley Stadium rematch

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets go on sale for their Wembley Stadium rematch

By Jonny Yates

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

By JOE

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

Russia

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

By Dan Seddon

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

Affiliate

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

By JOE

Serial paedophile Richard Burrows jailed for 46 years

Serial paedophile Richard Burrows jailed for 46 years

By Harry Warner

Load more stories