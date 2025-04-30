The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

Fresh from the last gap victory versus Lyon, Manchester United now travel to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Club.

Hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ruben Amorim’s side can only do so via the Europa League.

Finishing 2nd in the league phase and overseeing Rangers in the quarter-final, Athletic Club will prove a tough obstacle to reach the elusive final.

Elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are also chasing Europa glory in aid of next season’s Champions League prospects – they travel to Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

Follow all of the action in our live hub!