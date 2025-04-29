The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

The Champions League is back as we look forward to an action-packed evening – in which Arsenal host European giants Paris Saint Germain.

The Gunners will be hoping to repeat their earlier comfortable victory over the opposition once again, in front of a sold-out Emirates crowd.

PSG manager Luis Enrique though, is insistent that his side are a ‘more complete team’ seven months on.

“I think there are some big differences [from the Arsenal defeat],” the Spaniard stated.

“I watched that match again and saw our progress. I think we’re a better team and we’ve shown that throughout the competition.

“We had the toughest league phase. At first I thought it was detrimental, but in the end it was positive because it helped us progress.

“We are a more complete team and we now want to write a page in history.”

