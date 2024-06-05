Search icon

05th Jun 2024

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

Callum Boyle

Novak Djokovic

He will also lost his status as world number one

Novak Djokovic is almost certain to miss out on Wimbledon this summer after requiring surgery on an injury that forced him to pull out of the French Open.

L’Equipe have reported that Djokovic has undergone meniscus surgery in Paris and is set to be ruled out for three weeks, meaning he will miss out on Wimbledon this summer.

The 37-year-old picked up the injury in his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo but soldiered on to win before pulling out of his quarter final match against Casper Rudd on Wednesday.

Djokovic to drop in world rankings

As a result of his expected withdrawal from Wimbledon the Serb is set to lose his status as world number one, meaning that 22-year-old Jannik Sinner will become Italy’s first ever player, male or female, to top the rankings.

Recovery from meniscus surgery usually takes anywhere between three to six weeks and given that Wimbledon starts on July 1, three weeks and five days away, it will be almost impossible to compete.

Posting to Instagram after his Roland Garros departure he said: “‘I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately…my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.”

Djokovic had also blamed the condition of the courts for his injury, saying after the win: “Could this injury have been prevented? Possibly, if there was just a little bit more frequent care of the court during the set.”

Topics:

Novak Djokovic,Sport,Tennis,Wimbledon

