‘I had about €20 in my pocket and no phone so I wandered into Milan’

A Swiss football fan once found himself sleeping rough on the streets of Milan for 10 years after getting lost at the end of a game at the San Siro stadium.

Rolf Bantle went to Italy to watch FC Basel take on Inter Milan in a Champions League qualifier in 2004. However, after the match – which Inter won 4-1 – Bantle went to the toilet but became disorientated and couldn’t find his friends.

While it would be fair to presume that the Swiss pensioner would try his best to return to his homeland, he actually chose to remain in Milan. Bantle, who said he opted to stay in Italy as he “had no commitments”, ended up staying for a decade, sleeping rough on the streets.

Speaking to Swiss outlet Schweiz am Sonntag in 2015, he said that he “enjoyed the freedom” of his unusual lifestyle in Milan.

“I was suddenly in a different sector. I had about €20 in my pocket and no phone so I wandered into Milan,” said Bantle.