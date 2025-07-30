Search icon

30th Jul 2025

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Look away Liverpool fans!

Arne Slot’s Reds lifted the Premier League trophy with ease last campaign, however a supercomputer has predicted that they will not repeat their emphatic success in this upcoming season.

Last season, very few fans backed Slot’s new look side to win the title amongst favourites Manchester City and Arsenal, but they did remarkably in the end, finishing on 84 points, ten clear of The Gunners in second.

Both sides have improved since then though, with Pep Guardiola’s bolstering the squad with ten signings already and Arsenal addressing their long-standing striker problem through the signing of goalscoring machine Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool themselves though have made some major deals, through the signings of record-breaking Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez.

They’re yet to stop there too, with an ‘agreement in principle’ already reached with Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

Despite these elite Slot signings, the supercomputer predicts Liverpool to finish third, as per The Mirror.

Arsenal have been predicted to finish second, with Guardiola’s City to reclaim title glory.

It’s better news on the other hand for Man United, who would propel 10-places up the table following their previously dismal campaign.

That would mean Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils finish 5th – only beaten to Champions League football by Enzo Maresca’s Club World Cup winning Chelsea.

Aston Villa would beat Tottenham Hotspur to 6th place, with Newcastle United, West Ham and Everton making up the remainder of the top half.

The three promoted teams – Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley – would be set to go straight back down, according to the supercomputer.

The rest of the predicted table can be found below.

Full AI supercomputer table rankings:

  1. Manchester City (92 points)
  2. Arsenal (88)
  3. Liverpool (85)
  4. Chelsea (79)
  5. Manchester United (76)
  6. Aston Villa (70)
  7. Tottenham (67)
  8. Newcastle (63)
  9. West Ham (60)
  10. Everton (56)
  11. Brighton (54)
  12. Wolves (52)
  13. Brentford (50)
  14. Fulham (48)
  15. Crystal Palace (45)
  16. Bournemouth (43)
  17. Nottingham Forest (40)
  18. Burnley (35)
  19. Sunderland (32)
  20. Leeds (28)

