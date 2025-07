The Newcastle attacker wants the move to Merseyside.

Alexander Isak has reached a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool over a contract running until 2031, as per the reliable Florian Plettenberg of Sky.

The league champions are ‘in contact’ with Newcastle United over a potential move, as the player has not joined up with the squad for pre-season.

Isak, one of the league’s most prolific strikers, wants to make the move as early as possible this window.

More to follow.