06th Mar 2024

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

Callum Boyle

Southampton

Southampton were due to play Preston North End tonight

Southampton’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Preston North End has been postponed following the outbreak of a fire,

A huge fire broke out close to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium ahead of their all-important fixture, which would’ve seen them put further pressure on Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

Footage on social media appeared to show the stadium engulfed in a huge cloud of smoke.

)The fire was caught on camera by X user Cryptocreate.)

A statement from the Saints said: “The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today.

“The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation. 

“We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.

“The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Fire services were called out to the scene and released the following statement: “Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The initial call came in at 1:05pm.

“The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium.

“There are currently eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and other specialist vehicles in attendance.

“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke.

“Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles.”

Further details on when the game will be rescheduled will be released at a later date.

Topics:

Football,Southampton,Sport

