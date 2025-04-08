Search icon

08th Apr 2025

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

Zoe Hodges

Snooker legend Jimmy White is renowned for his talents on the table and his addiction issues off it.

In a recent interview, White shocked talkSPORT host Danny Kelly when the 62-year-old shared how he once took his brother’s corpse on a pub crawl following his funeral.

On the talkSPORT series My Sporting Life he spoke about his difficulty with drink and gambling as well as taking crack cocaine.

He also opened up about his brother Martin who passed away in 1996.

White was left devastated by the loss and became emotional at his brother’s funeral. He re-entered the funeral parlour to see his brother one last time but what followed was a trip to several pubs together.

White said: “Some people might not comprehend it, but at the time it felt natural.

“Me, my brother, sister and my driver were in a pub opposite the funeral place.

“We were all in shock and were in floods of tears for hours and hours. All of a sudden I said I was going to see him again. A couple of them tried to stop me.

“I went over and there was a big padlock on a chain. I kicked this chain and the padlock fell off.

“We went in and now we’re laughing and talking with him, sat him up. We were still all crying our eyes out talking to him.

“I said let’s take him out. I took him to a couple of places for a drink, then to my brother’s house and took him back about 5am or 6am. I put him back exactly how he was and tried to put the chain back.

“About two days later the police came to arrest me for breaking and entering, but when I explained the story to them they said nothing had been stolen and if you go and apologise then everything should be fine.”

He continued: “It was insane, but it felt natural at the time. We were in such shock and grief and a little bit of anger as well.

“This guy Mick was screaming at me, he’d obviously seen me do some crazy things saying this was madness.

“I was saying either you drive or I drive. I was not in a fit state to drive, so he drove.”

White explained that Mick headed home earlier than White but the snooker player managed to get his brother back to the funeral parlour with the help of a taxi driver.

He recalled: “We got a cab to take him back to the funeral parlour and the cab driver said he doesn’t look too well.

“I said he was fine, he was just a bit drunk. He didn’t know he had a dead body in the car.”

White has reached the World Snooker Championship final six times but has never won the tournament.

