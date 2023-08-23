Sheikh Jassim set to complete £6bn Man United takeover by October

The Qatari banker looks to have won the race

A date for the announcement of the completion of Manchester United’s takeover has been set, according to reports.

After putting the club up for sale in November 2022, the Glazer family have been in talks over a sale for the last nine months.

The Glazers have experienced huge backlash from United supporters ever since their takeover in 2005 with protests regularly held by fans before, during and after games throughout their tenure.

Ineos founder Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim have been the two in discussions and reports initially suggested that the Glazers preferred Ratcliffe’s bid as it meant they would’ve been able to retain their shares.

Despite those claims, The Sun have said that Jassim has won the race to buy the club and will complete the deal worth £6bn by mid-October.

An official announcement could be made as early as next month.

They added that upon completion, Jassim would wipe out all of the club’s debts and also has plans to invest in Old Trafford, the Carrington training facilities and significant funds to improve Erik ten Hag’s squad.

United have struggled in their opening two games of the season – scraping past Wolves with a 1-0 win in their first game before losing 2-0 away at Spurs last weekend in a toothless display.

New striker Rasmus Hojlund is still yet to make an appearance since joining from Atalanta while he recovers from injury while Mason Mount and Andre Onana have featured more prominently.

Ten Hag is looking to sign another midfielder and has been linked with Sofyan Ambrabat of Fiorentina but the Morocco international, who excelled at the World Cup, however talks seem to have stalled.

