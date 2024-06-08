Search icon

Sport

08th Jun 2024

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Callum Boyle

Rob Burrow

A fitting tribute to a wonderful man

Rugby League paid an emotional tribute to the late Rob Burrow before the Challenge Cup finals.

Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium the men’s final while St Helens play against Burrow’s former side Leeds Rhinos in the women’s final.

Burrow died having battled motor neurone disease (MND) since 2019.

To pay tribute to the 41-year-old the game kicked off at 15:07 to reflect the number seven shirt that Burrow wore throughout his career.

A minutes’ silence was also held before the men’s and women’s finals respectively and supporters have been leaving tributes outside of the stadium since the early hours of this morning.

Fans of both clubs also held up banners during the famous hymn, Abide with Me.

Fans pay tribute on social media

As well as the emotional events inside Wembley, many payed tribute to the tributes for Burrow.

One user said on X: “Another outstanding tribute to Rob Burrow. Credit to organisers, who have done a superb job.



A third added: “Every year the RL Challenge Cup Final is one of my sporting highlights. Today will be no different, despite this fixture being exciting it will be poignant but not sad as we celebrate the life of the great Rob Burrow. Lovely to kick off at 3.07 to commemorate a great number 7.”

Another wrote: “‘In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’ — Amazing tributes to the legend, Rob Burrow.”

A fifth commented: “Wow “Abide with me” with the Rob Burrow tribute just brought tears to my eyes, that was powerful.

“Damn those big flags of Rob Burrow at wembley caught me off guard,” said another.

This fan said: A really moving moment at the start of the men’s Challenge Cup final as giant flags in memory of Rob Burrow are held in the crowd during ‘Abide with Me’

