22nd Nov 2024

Ruben Amorim says he ‘truly believes’ Man Utd can win the Premier League

Zoe Hodges

Amorim believes he’s the right man for the job

Ruben Amorim has said he’s the right man for the job at his first press conference as Manchester United manager.

Speaking to press ahead of United’s Premier League game against Ipswich on Sunday 24 November, Amorim said he believed in his players and is confident he can restore the Reds back to their former glory.

When asked what makes him think he can turn things around at United he replied: “I’m a little bit of a dreamer, I believe in myself. I believe in the club, we have the same mindset.

“I truly believe in the players, I know you don’t believe a lot but I do. I want to try new things. You guys don’t think it’s possible, I do.”

The Portuguese manager was pushed on how much time he thought he needed which he refused to commit to.

He said: “We need a lot of time because it’s a tough league, we have to improve a lot to try to win the title.”

He went on to say it’s the little things the players and the team need to work on as he said: ” If you want to speak about the team and the way we play, we lose the ball too often. We have to be better at running back and we have to be very good in the details.

“It’s the small things, we have to improve the small things. Understanding the small things, I think is what I’m good it.”

He has settled into the club well in his first couple of weeks while some of his players have been away on international duty.

In his first week he met staff across all departments at the club and went on a tour of Old Trafford.

Comparing it to former club Sporting Lisbon he said: “It’s bigger. There’s a lot of departments, you feel here’s a global club. There’s so much to do, not just coaching the team. I’ve had a lot of help. I feel very happy, very comfortable, I feel at home.”

He spoke highly of fellow Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, revealing what he said to him in a text when he accepted the job.

He said: “He sent me a message, it’s a big club, lovely club with lovely people, and he’s correct, it still is.”

Manchester United face Ipswich at 16.30 on Sunday.

