Paris Saint Germain host Arsenal in what promises to be a thrilling semi-final showdown.

1-0 up courtesy of an early Ousmane Dembele goal, Luis Enrique has made the bold decision to drop his match-winner to the bench tonight.

Instead, the home side line up with a front three of Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué and Kvicha Kvaratskheila.

A place in Munich versus Internazionale awaits.

Follow all of the action in our live hub!