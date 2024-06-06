Premier League clubs set to vote against scrapping VAR

Member clubs are set to discuss this on 6 June at an annual meeting

Wolves formally submitted a bold proposal to the Premier League in May, triggering a vote on whether VAR should remain in the Premier League.

However, it is understood that it is unlikely that VAR will be scrapped, with the majority of Premier League clubs reportedly set to vote in favour of keeping the assistant technology.

Wolves would need at least 14 votes to be in favour of removing the technology which is highly unlikely when the event is hosted in Harrogate.

Leading the claim, Wolves had a host of controversial decisions go against them in the Premier League last season.

After a late equaliser was prevented against West Ham, Gary O’Neil described the ruling out of the goal as “the worst decision I’ve ever seen.”

Wolves skipper Max Kilman headed home in the ninth minute of injury time, however it was adjudged an offside Tawanda Chirewa was in Lucasz Fabianski’s line of vision.

Wolves provided an explanation in belief of why VAR should be scrapped, writing: “The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at heart.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.”

Big 6 in favour of keeping VAR?

Three of the “Big 6” Arsenal, Tottenham & Manchester City are reportedly in favour of keeping VAR, as per BBC Sport.

However, head of PGMOL Howard Webb has stated changes to VAR are being looked at, with the majority of clubs acknowledging adjustments are still required to improve VAR.

VAR was introduced in the 2019/20 season & has since been the centre of controversy across all teams in the league, with several managers previously launching rants on the use of the technology.

Mikel Arteta branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s winner for Newcastle United against Arsenal as “an absolute disgrace”, where the ball was adjudged not to have fully gone out of play.

"It's embarrassing. It's a disgrace. That's what it is, a disgrace."



Mikel Arteta is NOT happy with the decisions that went against Arsenal in their defeat to Newcastle 😠 pic.twitter.com/wRB4F3Hdvl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2023

VAR’s worst hour?

VAR sparked mass headlines across world football when Nottingham Forest were denied penalties on three separate occasions at Everton in April.

This sparked a viral statement on X from Forest, accusing VAR official Stuart Atwell of supporting at-the-time relegation rivals Luton Town.

Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.



We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.



NFFC will now consider its options. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 21, 2024

Read next:

VAR offsides could be banned at Euro 2024

VAR official doesn’t officiate Liverpool for the rest of the season after mistake