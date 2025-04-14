Search icon

14th Apr 2025

NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead aged 24

Nina McLaughlin

His university confirmed the news on Sunday

NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy has been found dead aged 24, a spokesperson for LSU Athletic Department confirmed on Sunday.

Officials have ruled his death an apparent suicide.

Lacy was facing criminal charges in relation to a fatal car accident in December.

He had declared for this month’s NFL Draft, after his success in playing for LSU’s side.

However, his Draft stock fell after he was allegedly involved in a fatal car accident that killed a 78-year-old man in Louisiana back in December.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace,” Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, told ESPN.

He continued to say that he was “very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges”.

“We will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why,” he added.

Lacy’s father, Kenny, penned a post on Facebook encouraging parents to look out for their children’s mental health.

“Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” Kenny Lacy wrote.

“This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through.”

