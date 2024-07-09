Man United rival Real Madrid for ‘the best young defender in the world’ as £42million bid accepted

They seem to be going after everyone!

Manchester United have had a €50m (£42m) bid for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro accepted as Erik ten Hag’s side look to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

United are hoping to sign two new centre-backs as INEOS hands Ten Hag the tools to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Though United had the joint-fifth best defensive record in the Premier League last season, they were hit with injury woes as Varane, Shaw, Maguire and Martinez all spent time on the sidelines.

With Varane leaving the side this summer, Ten Hag is hopeful he can find a long-term partner to pair up with Lisandro Martinez.

French journalist Nabil Djellit was the first to break the news that United had had that bid for Yoro accepted but they will have to work hard to convince the 18-year-old to forget about his dreams of playing for Madrid.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claims Real Madrid offered approximately €20m which is considerably less than the package offered up by United.

Yoro has also been linked to PSG and United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool but they have not yet put in an official offer for the defender.

The Red Devils have had a mixed few hours in the transfer window as some sources suggest personal terms have now been agreed with Matthijs de Ligt but their second bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been rejected.

United offered the Toffees £50m for the defender who returned to the club for pre-season training today but Sean Dyche’s side are holding out for their asking price of £70m.

Though Ten Hag is said to be keen on securing Branthwaite should the De Ligt and Yoro deals progress, the Reds may drop their pursuit of the 22-year-old.