Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Zoe Hodges

‘It’s just awful’

Manchester United have today unveiled their new kit for the 2024/25 season. Although some fans are flocking to the megastore to get their hands on it first, others have slammed the shirt saying it looks ‘more like a Forest kit’.

The new strip which has been designed by Adidas is said to be influenced by the classic shirts worn by the Busby Babes as United hope to bounce back from their worst league finish since the Premiership began.

Ironically, it is said the shirt uses material to ‘help players see each other better on the pitch.’

According to the Daily Mail, the traditional red shirt will appear in different shades depending on where fans are sat in the ground. The red kit with white trim features new sponsors Snapdragon as they begin their stint as the main sponsor, after a £60million deal was struck with the American tech firm to replace TeamViewer.

Despite the legacy and thought process behind the design some fans are far from happy.

Taking to X, one fan said: “Am I crazy, I feel like there’s way too much white in the kit, it doesn’t feel like United.”

Another agreed saying: “It looks more like a Forest kit than a United one,” whilst one concluded, “It’s just awful.”

Another fan slammed the price of it as she fumed, “£120 to get your 7-year-old the new United kit is actually disgusting.”

However, some disagreed declaring their love for the new shirt with one fan calling it ‘iconic’. Another fan said it was ‘the best kit in the league’.

Many just hoped that the new kit would galvanise their team into performing better next season: “A new era, better than last hopefully,” said one man.

The current FA Cup winners could only manage eighth in the league last season but Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to stick with Eric ten Hag to lead the side next season.

Meanwhile, the purple and green goalkeeper kit also caused a stir with one fan simply asking: “What the f*** is that?”

Fans of the women’s team had a whole different complaint though. When browsing through the pre-printed new shirts on the club’s website, Canadian winger Adriana Leon who they sold to Aston Villa over a year ago, appeared on the list of players you can buy a shirt for next season.

The club have now updated their website.

Related links:

Topics:

Manchester United

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

Air Travel

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Eras tour

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

By Charlie Herbert

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

England

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

By Harry Warner

Load more stories