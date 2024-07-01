Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

‘It’s just awful’

Manchester United have today unveiled their new kit for the 2024/25 season. Although some fans are flocking to the megastore to get their hands on it first, others have slammed the shirt saying it looks ‘more like a Forest kit’.

The new strip which has been designed by Adidas is said to be influenced by the classic shirts worn by the Busby Babes as United hope to bounce back from their worst league finish since the Premiership began.

Ironically, it is said the shirt uses material to ‘help players see each other better on the pitch.’

According to the Daily Mail, the traditional red shirt will appear in different shades depending on where fans are sat in the ground. The red kit with white trim features new sponsors Snapdragon as they begin their stint as the main sponsor, after a £60million deal was struck with the American tech firm to replace TeamViewer.

Despite the legacy and thought process behind the design some fans are far from happy.

Taking to X, one fan said: “Am I crazy, I feel like there’s way too much white in the kit, it doesn’t feel like United.”

Another agreed saying: “It looks more like a Forest kit than a United one,” whilst one concluded, “It’s just awful.”

Another fan slammed the price of it as she fumed, “£120 to get your 7-year-old the new United kit is actually disgusting.”

However, some disagreed declaring their love for the new shirt with one fan calling it ‘iconic’. Another fan said it was ‘the best kit in the league’.

Many just hoped that the new kit would galvanise their team into performing better next season: “A new era, better than last hopefully,” said one man.

The current FA Cup winners could only manage eighth in the league last season but Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to stick with Eric ten Hag to lead the side next season.

Meanwhile, the purple and green goalkeeper kit also caused a stir with one fan simply asking: “What the f*** is that?”

Fans of the women’s team had a whole different complaint though. When browsing through the pre-printed new shirts on the club’s website, Canadian winger Adriana Leon who they sold to Aston Villa over a year ago, appeared on the list of players you can buy a shirt for next season.

The club have now updated their website.