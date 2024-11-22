Search icon

Football

22nd Nov 2024

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow all the action in our live hub

Zoe Hodges

The title race is heating up

It is the weekend football fans have all been waiting for as the two emerging front runners in the Premier League title race go head-to-head.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool seem to be racing ahead at the top of the table after a good run of results compared to a shaky period for City where they fell to four defeats in a row across all competitions.

There are currently five points separating these two English giants.

Current champions City are without long-term absentee Rodri, while Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Dias are absent for a few weeks.

However, they received a boost at the weekend with the return of John Stones and Manu Akanji.

Meanwhile, Slot’s Reds are still without Trent Alexander-Arnold who is currently side-lined with a hamstring injury.

The last two meetings between these sides ended one-a-piece and it will be a close contest once again.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Chelsea host Aston Villa while Ruben Amorim will manage his first Premier League game at Old Trafford as they welcome Everton and Spurs take on Fulham.

Topics:

Liverpool,Manchester City,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Ipswich Town

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Ange Postecoglou

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

Ruben Amorim says he ‘truly believes’ Man Utd can win the Premier League

Manchester United

Ruben Amorim says he ‘truly believes’ Man Utd can win the Premier League

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Manchester City suffer defeat in legal challenge against Premier League rules

Manchester City

Manchester City suffer defeat in legal challenge against Premier League rules

By Zoe Hodges

The reason why Adrian Chiles wore a West Brom coat to Liam Payne’s funeral

Adrian Chiles

The reason why Adrian Chiles wore a West Brom coat to Liam Payne’s funeral

By Charlie Herbert

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

Ireland

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

By Zoe Hodges

Real Madrid starlet Endrick linked with shock move to Premier League club

Real Madrid starlet Endrick linked with shock move to Premier League club

By Jacob Entwistle

Frank Lampard in advanced talks with English club over return to management

Frank Lampard in advanced talks with English club over return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

Netflix

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

By Stephen Porzio

Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

By JOE

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

sensitive

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

By Joseph Loftus

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

sensitive

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

By Ava Keady

One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

action

One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

Sci-Fi

Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

NASA discovers asteroid worth $10,000,000,000,000,000,000 that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire

asteroid

NASA discovers asteroid worth $10,000,000,000,000,000,000 that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire

By Harry Warner

Pointless viewers left in hysterics after funniest answer in show’s history

Pointless viewers left in hysterics after funniest answer in show’s history

By Ava Keady

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

Christmas

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

By JOE

Ellen DeGeneres is moving to the UK following Trump’s election win

Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres is moving to the UK following Trump’s election win

By Zoe Hodges

77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

Christmas

77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

By JOE

Home Alone named as UK’s favourite Christmas film

Christmas

Home Alone named as UK’s favourite Christmas film

By JOE

Load more stories