Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow all the action in our live hub

The title race is heating up

It is the weekend football fans have all been waiting for as the two emerging front runners in the Premier League title race go head-to-head.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool seem to be racing ahead at the top of the table after a good run of results compared to a shaky period for City where they fell to four defeats in a row across all competitions.

There are currently five points separating these two English giants.

Current champions City are without long-term absentee Rodri, while Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Dias are absent for a few weeks.

However, they received a boost at the weekend with the return of John Stones and Manu Akanji.

Meanwhile, Slot’s Reds are still without Trent Alexander-Arnold who is currently side-lined with a hamstring injury.

The last two meetings between these sides ended one-a-piece and it will be a close contest once again.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Chelsea host Aston Villa while Ruben Amorim will manage his first Premier League game at Old Trafford as they welcome Everton and Spurs take on Fulham.