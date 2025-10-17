Search icon

Sport

17th Oct 2025

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Sammi Minion

He made the comments on Thursday evening

Sir Keir Starmer has responded to the decision by West Midlands Police to ban fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending their upcoming fixture against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Earlier on Thursday evening, reports emerged that the police force had chosen to prohibit Israeli fans from travelling to their Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6th over safety concerns.

In a statement, Birmingham City Council’s Safety Advisory Group and West Midlands Police said the upcoming fixture had been classified as high risk due to “current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam”.

The 2024 fixture between Maccabi and Ajax saw a series of violent clashes break out between fans of the Tel Aviv club and pro-Palestinian demonstrators, in which more than sixty people were detained and five were given prison sentences.

Despite the potential risk posed by protests, Keir Starmer has responded to the plan to ban away fans from attending, calling it “the wrong decision.”

Taking to X, the Labour leader added: “We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

The decision has also been condemned by a number of the UK’s Jewish leaders and Europe’s governing body UEFA.

UEFA’s statement reads: “Uefa wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen.”

British government ministers plan to meet later on Friday where they hope to establish “a way through” to allow Maccabi fans to attend.

The dilemma comes amongst growing calls for both Israel’s national team and its sporting clubs to be banned from international competitions.

In September a UN-backed panel said “sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual,” by banning Israel from competing on the world stage over accusations it was at that time believed to be committing genocide in Gaza.

In the weeks since that statement was made, a ceasefire has been agreed between Hamas and Israel that has led to a cessation in fighting and the release of hostages and prisoners on both sides.

Topics:

Football,Israel,Sport,starmer

RELATED ARTICLES

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Football

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

By Sammi Minion

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

Football

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

By Sammi Minion

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

Football

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

By Sammi Minion

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Football

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

By Sammi Minion

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Finance

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

By Sammi Minion

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Government launches first digital ID today

digital id

Government launches first digital ID today

By Harry Warner

Load more stories