03rd Jul 2024

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

Zoe Hodges

It would be a club-record transfer

Joao Palhinha is set to leave Fulham to join German side Bayern Munich in a deal thought to be worth around £47 million.

The midfielder was close to joining the Bundesliga club in summer of last year but the transfer fell through on deadline day.

Telegraph Sport reports that Fulham are set to receive a club-record fee for the Portuguese international.

Bayern will pay an initial fee of around £43 million with potential add-ons worth approximately £4 million.

The previous club-record transfer came last summer when Al-Hilal signed Aleksandar Mitrovic for £45 million. Providing the clauses are met, the add-ons would set a new record.

Bayern had agreed to pay close to £60 million for Palhinha last summer but despite the player flying to Munich for a medical, the deal collapsed.

Regardless of the reduced offer, it will represent a significant profit for Fulham after they bought Palhinha from Sporting CP for £17 million in summer 2022.

Palhinha would join former Premier League players Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Bayern are also close to signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace but several Premier League sides have also been linked with the midfielder including Manchester United.

His medical at Bayern has been delayed by a week according to Sky reporter, Florian Plettenberg but the deal is said to ‘not be in jeopardy’ at this stage.

Meanwhile, Fulham are hoping to sign 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe who is said to be one of their top priorities in this transfer window.

Smith Rowe has been capped for England three times but has struggled for game time at the Gunners recently after having fitness issues.

