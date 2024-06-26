Search icon

26th Jun 2024

How to watch Ukraine vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

A huge day of football as the group stage comes to a close

Today will see the end of the Euro 2024 group stage as four matches will bring a conclusion to groups E and F.

Group E will be of notable interest with Belgium, Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia all on three points meaning anyone could still go through.

Ukraine take on Belgium in the stand out fixture of the day as the Belgians look to continue their steady growth into the tournament after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday.

Striker Romelu Lukaku will also be looking to get his name on the scoresheet after putting the ball in the back of the net three times so far this tournament with all of them being ruled out by VAR.

Ukraine turned their fortunes around in the second group stage game too as they came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 after a disappointing 3-0 first fixture lost to Romania.

Despite being tied on points, Ukraine currently sit bottom of the group due to goal difference so will be trying to avoid relying on fixtures going their way to qualify.

Ukraine kick-off against Belgium at 5pm on BBC One.

The other game in group E will see Slovakia and Romania go head-to-head in a game which once again could have huge implications for the group.

Romania have only ever once made it into the knockout rounds while Slovakia have never not qualified in their current form, mainly because they have only competed at two European Championships.

A draw would be sufficient to send both sides through with rumour surrounding the game after a former Romanian footballer came out and said the two teams should purposely draw the game.

If the game does end 0-0 then there will be plenty of questions asked after the game, potentially reminiscent of the Disgrace of Gijón in 1982.

Slovakia take on Romania at 5pm on BBC Two.

In the other two matches of the day, the final group of Euro 2024 will see its finish as Portugal take on Georgia and Czechia play Türkiye (Turkey) in the ‘we renamed our country derby’.

Portugal will be looking to make it three wins from three while Georgia can still qualify if they can achieve a historic win.

Cristiano Ronaldo could still become the oldest goal scorer in Euros history as he looks to get himself his first goal of the tournament.

Although he failed to score in the first two matches, he did become the oldest assister in Euros history after unselfishly squaring a ball to Bruno Fernandes to score.

Meanwhile Georgia have charmed neutrals with their all guns blazing approach that has seen the Euros newcomers only pick up a single point.

Georgia play Portugal at 8pm on ITV1.

In the other match of group F Czechia will play Turkey with both teams hoping to secure their spot in the round of 16.

Turkey sit in a more favourable position than their opponents, with a likely third place qualification spot as long as Georgia avoid a huge shock by beating Portugal.

Meanwhile Czechia will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their solid performances as they sit third in the group on one point, only ahead of Georgia by goal difference.

Turkey will be hoping their group of young talented players will have the composure to get them across the line, while the Czech know anything, but a win will send them home.

Czechia face off against Turkey at 8pm on ITV4.

