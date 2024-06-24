Search icon

Football

24th Jun 2024

How to watch Croatia vs Italy tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

Euro 2024

Can Croatia save their Euro 2024 campaign?

It’s a new week of football as group B take their turn to dispute the finishing order of what was dubbed the ‘group of death’ before Euro 2024 began as once again both games take place at the same time.

Croatia will be looking to turn their terrible start that has seen them fall to the bottom of the group into a last minute push for qualification as they take on Italy who have failed to impress, but ultimately sit second in the group B.

A win is the only option for the Croats which would see them overtake Italy into second place as long as Spain get the job done against Albania.

Both Croatia and Italy have pedigree in recent tournaments with Croatia making the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, while Italy are of course the incumbent European champions.

Croatia have massively disappointed this far and have struggled with an aging squad, however, against Italy tonight, it is certain that Modric and his teammates will be looking for a big performance in what could be the final Euros for many of the squad.

Italy will be looking to unleash the shackles that have held them down this far, scoring only three goals in their first two games and only producing one shot on target against Spain.

Croatia take on Italy tonight at 8pm on BBC One.

In tonight’s other offering of football festivities, Albania take on Spain in what will no doubt be an interesting match if Albania’s last two games are anything to go by.

Coming into the tournament, many wrote off Albania from the start, mostly taking pity on them for finding themselves in such a hard group in only their second ever Euros.

However, the Albanians surprised many, going toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best teams, taking the lead against Italy with a record-time goal as well as going ahead against Croatia, slipping behind only to then score a last-minute equaliser.

Spain will be wise to be cautious of the Albanian threat, even if they have been by far the superior team of the group and have played their way into contention as one of the favourites to win the whole thing.

Albania will be without Mirlind Daku who received a two-game ban after leading Albania fans in derogatory chants after the clash with Croatia.

Spain have already qualified and therefore may rest players which could play into Albania’s hands who have no choice but to try and beat the Spanish to have any chance of qualifying into the knockouts.

Albania take on Spain at 8pm tonight on BBC Two.

