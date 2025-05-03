How this English side can make all-time football history today

What a way to wrap up the season.

Burnley could make English Football League history when they take on Millwall today.

Scott Parker’s side have already clinched promotion to the Premier League and are still in with a chance of winning the Championship, as they sit level on points with league-leaders Leeds.

So it is still all to play for as they host Millwall today at 12:30 pm.

There is the added incentive of making history today too.

Burnley will break the all-time record for EFL clean sheets in one season, should they not concede against Millwall .

That record has been held since 1954 by a third-tier Port Vale.

They currently sit on 30, having only conceded 15 goals all season.

James Trafford has been the main starter in between the sticks at Turf Moor this season and he will be hoping to maintain his good form this season.

Burnley also have the second highest number of consecutive clean sheets in English football.

The Clarets have shut out the opposition 12 times in a row, with the only team to outdo them being Manchester United in 2008/09 with 14.

Leeds and Burnley have already guaranteed their return to the Premier League next season, however it is all still to play for for the sides vying for playoff positions.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Bristol City and Coventry City occupy the playoff spots at the moment.

However, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are only just outside of the playoff positions.

A win on the road for Millwall today would be massive towards their Premier League ambitions.