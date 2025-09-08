Search icon

Sport

08th Sep 2025

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

Nina McLaughlin

Oh dear

Thousands of people ran the Great North Run, a half-marathon through Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields, on Sunday.

Despite this being a major achievement for the 60,000 people who took part, the medals left something to be desired.

The organisers of the Great North Run have been forced to issue an apology after runners noticed the error, and pointed it out on social media.

Turns out, the medals feature a map of Sunderland and the River Wear, rather than Newcastle, Gateshead, South Shields and the River Tyne, as it should have been.

One user wrote on X: “Beautiful as it is, I can’t help but think this year’s Great North Run medal would be more appropriate with a map of Tyneside on it, rather than the streets of Wearside and The Stadium of Light.”

T-shirts given to runners also feature the wrong city.

In a statement to Sky News, organisers of the run have issued an apology.

“As the eagle-eyed have already spotted, the shape of the river on this year’s finisher t-shirt & medal is indeed the River Wear,” they said.

“To answer the rumours that this was the route reveal for next year… sorry to disappoint, it’s a mistake. Lots of people looked very closely at the designs and none of us picked it up.”

They continued:  “We had Newcastle United stars on the start line and the Stadium of Light on the medal. The Great North Run is truly a celebration of the region, even more so than we had planned.

“For the 60,000 who ran yesterday, you’ve got the most unique t-shirt & medal in Great North Run history, a keepsake that we’ll be talking about in 44 years’ time.”

Sir Brendan Foster, the founder of the run, said that despite spending “ages marvelling at” the design, he “never spotted the mistake”.

“I’ve lived on the River Tyne my whole life and I should’ve noticed, but if I’d run the Great North Run yesterday, I’d still be wearing my medal with pride,” he said.

“We’re already looking forward to 2026, after we’ve brushed up on our geography.”

Topics:

Great North Run,Newcastle,Sunderland

RELATED ARTICLES

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

Football

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

By Sammi Minion

Two women die after car crashes into care home during police chase

Care Home

Two women die after car crashes into care home during police chase

By Nina McLaughlin

Heartwarming letter Dan Burn’s dad wrote to Newcastle cup winner goes viral

Carabao Cup

Heartwarming letter Dan Burn’s dad wrote to Newcastle cup winner goes viral

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Game of Thrones star ‘The Mountain’ sets new world deadlift record

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star ‘The Mountain’ sets new world deadlift record

By Nina McLaughlin

Player given 10-month ban for using prohibited substance in Athletic Club v Man United clash

Player given 10-month ban for using prohibited substance in Athletic Club v Man United clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Tommy Fury slammed for ‘cheating’ after claiming he ‘completed’ triathlon

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury slammed for ‘cheating’ after claiming he ‘completed’ triathlon

By Nina McLaughlin

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

Football

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

By Harry Warner

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

By Ava Keady

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Affiliate

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

By Jonny Yates

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

By Jonny Yates

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

By Stephen Hurrell

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

brian cox

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

By Ava Keady

Load more stories