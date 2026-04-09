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The 2026 Aintree Grand National live hub

Published 12:45 9 Apr 2026 BST

Updated 12:46 9 Apr 2026 BST

JOE
The 2026 Aintree Grand National live hub

Homesport

Horse racing's most celebrated race!

We are back for another year at Aintree!

The festival itself kicks off today, April 9, with Ladies Day tomorrow, and the Grand National on Saturday.

Follow our live hub blog below for all of the action.

Explore more on these topics:

Grand National

Horse Racing