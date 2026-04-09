The 2026 Aintree Grand National live hub

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Published 12:45 9 Apr 2026 BST
Updated 12:46 9 Apr 2026 BST
We are back for another year at Aintree!
The festival itself kicks off today, April 9, with Ladies Day tomorrow, and the Grand National on Saturday.
Follow our live hub blog below for all of the action.
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