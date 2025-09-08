Game of Thrones star ‘The Mountain’ sets new world deadlift record

Incredible stuff

Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known as ‘The Mountain’, has set a new world deadlift record.

The professional strongman has previously broken the record not once, but twice – and has now done so again.

In 2020, he broke Eddie Hall’s record of deadlifting 500kg, by lifting 501kg.

In July of this year, he lifted 505kg, but has now smashed that and has lifted 510kg in front of a live audience in Birmingham at the World Deadlift Championships.

The Icelandic national weighs an impressive 31.4 stone, and measures at 6ft 9in.

The Mountain, actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, just broke the world deadlift record!pic.twitter.com/4Dh2WXV9kN — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) September 8, 2025

Fans have responded to Björnsson’s achievement online.

“He could have repped that, the strength is unfathomable,” one person wrote.

A second put: “This is an insane amount of weight for a human being to lift.”

While a third penned: “He was born to do this.”