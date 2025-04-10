Footballer, 21, dies after horror clash with keeper during match

His distraught father was watching from the stands

Tributes have flooded in for a 21-year-old Peruvian footballer who has died following a horror collision in a Peruvian Cup match.

Helar Gonzales Altamirano was stretchered off the pitch to a waiting ambulance after being left unconscious following a collision with the rival team’s goalkeeper as they both went for the long ball.

His brother Eliceo, who was still asking people to pray for Altamirano on Tuesday on social media, confirmed he had lost his fight for life later the same day.

He claimed his brother’s death was caused by the rupture of an artery in Altamirano’s head.

His club, Real Titan Nc said: “Rest in peace friend. We will remember you for your love of football and your family. You leave us with great pain.

“Great strength to your family at this difficult time. They are not alone because Titan is with them and the football family is with them.”

The club went on to publish live footage of Altamirano’s coffin being taken to a funeral parlour in a white hearse ahead of the wake and a video of the goals he had scored this year before his untimely death.

The fatal collision occurred in the 70th minute of a Copa Peru match between Altamirano’s team and another called Defensor Nueva Cajamarca.

Footage from the game showed the players crowding round him as he was taken from the pitch. A commentator said, as the ambulance drove away: “We hope he recovers and reacts quickly.”

Altamirano’s dad Jose, who was in the stands watching when his son fell unconscious to the ground, paid tribute to his son: “I would like to thank everyone for their support with this terrible pain that we’re experiencing.

“Helar wanted to be a great footballer from a very young age and was always talking about going as far in the sport as he could. I know his team are going to dedicate all their future achievements to him.

“I thought at first when I saw the clash that it was another player and didn’t initially connect that it was Helar. I wanted to go onto the pitch to be nearer my son when I realised it was him but they wouldn’t let me and I didn’t see him until we got to hospital when he was already critical.”

The Peruvian Football Federation said in a statement: “We regret the death of Helar Gonzales Altamirano. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Real Titan Club.”