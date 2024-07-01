Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

He has made his preferred destination clear

Victor Osimhen is set to leave Napoli this Summer and he has made it very clear where he wants to be playing his football next season.

The Nigerian striker has long been one of the hottest properties in world football, tearing up the Serie A for four years.

He scored 26 goals in the season before last, helping Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

At 25-years old he is young too, with the best years of his career potentially still ahead of him.

Insane skills from Osimhen to assist a beautiful Kvaratskhelia goal 🤝💥 pic.twitter.com/zbxGO1DQtB — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 30, 2024

Understandably then Osimhen has attracted plenty of attention from European giants looking to get his signature, and ideally his goals along with it.

With all eyes on the attacker, Osimhen has said that his preference is a move to the Premier League according to Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all previously shown interest in the striker.

However with United signing Rasmus Hojlund last summer for £72m and Chelsea allegedly wanting to stick with Nicolas Jackson for another season, as well as already having spent plenty of money in seasons past, Arsenal would appear the most likely move.

For the time being there are no clear front runners for the Napoli man, and although interest has been high from other clubs in Europe, his £100m asking price could put off lots of potential buyers.

This has never been more true in the Premier League as profit and sustainability regulations become more and more pertinent for Premier League clubs.

Many clubs are watching their bank balance closely with giants such as Manchester United reportedly being restricted to just a £50m budget.

Victor Osimhen has scored 76 goals in 133 games for Napoli while having scored 20 in 27 for Nigeria.