The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

UEFA are investigating the incident

Jude Bellingham could face a suspension if UEFA punish him for an x-rated gesture he made shortly after scoring against Slovakia.

Bellingham saved England’s Euro 2024 campaign in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a spectacular overhead kick to take the game to extra time.

The Real Madrid star then appeared to taunt the Slovakia bench with a gesture – something he has denied on social media.

🥱❌- An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.🤝🏽 https://t.co/H8sETMkPoi — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 30, 2024

Bellingham awaits punishment

As a result of the viral clip, UEFA have now confirmed that they will be investigating the clip for potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.

If found guilty there is a chance that the 21-year-old would receive a one-match ban, making him ineligible for England’s quarter final against Switzerland on Saturday.

He isn’t the first player to perform the gesture. Diego Simeone was forced to apologise while Cristiano Ronaldo was fined £20,000 for doing the same.

Marko Arnautovic meanwhile was given a one-game ban after insulting a North Macedonia player in Austria’s win at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate will already need to make one change to his starting XI after Marc Guehi picked up a second yellow card of the tournament, meaning he must miss Saturday’s game.