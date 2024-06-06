Search icon

People are only just realising why the England badge has Three Lions on it 

Callum Boyle

England Euro 2024

We’re all familiar with what the England shirt looks like and in particular, nothing is more synonymous than the three lions emblazoned on the chest.

For over 150 years England have featured the lions on their badge and they even featured in the nation’s first-ever international game against Scotland in 1872.

Since that it has become so iconic that even  Baddiel and Skinner and the Lightning Seeds wrote a song about them.

But one thing many don’t actually know is why the lions feature on the badge.

According to The Sun, each of the three lions has a different meaning.

Lion one represents King Henry I, who ruled the country from 1100 to his death in 1135 and was widely known as the Lion of England.

As part of his coronation, King Henry demanded a lion be added to the Royal Arms of England.

After he got married to Adeliza of Louvain in 1121, he demanded a second lion was added to the Royal Arms to honour his father-in-law, Godfrey I, Count of Louvain.

He then got a third lion in 1154 when King Henry II – grandson of Henry I – married Eleanor of Aquitaine.

England fans notice hidden detail on kits

It isn’t the lions that people have only just noticed on England shirts as some people have discovered a hidden feature on the shirts.

Eagle-eyed supporters will notice that there are 10 roses hidden on the badge.

Those are Tudor roses – the traditional floral heraldic emblem of England and take their name from the House of Tudor, which united the House of Lancaster and the House of York after the War of the Roses (1455-1487).

It wasn’t until the 1948-49 season to represent the 10 football divisions governed by the Football Association at the time.

