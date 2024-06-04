Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

It’s coming home

It’s official. England are winning the Euros.

That is according to the Opta supercomputer, who have Gareth Southgate’s men down as the favourites to lift the trophy in Berlin on July 14.

According to the technology England have a 19.9 per cent chance of winning Euro 2024 with nearest challengers France given a 19.1 per cent chance.

Host nation Germany then come in third – some distance behind the frontrunners – at 12.4 per cent while the remaining challengers (Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands) all coming in with a less than 10 per cent chance.

The Three Lions have one of the strongest squads going into the competition, boasting names like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

In what could be Southgate’s final tournament in charge of the national team, plenty are expecting England to go all the way.

England could be in for tricky route if they finish second

England will be in a group alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia and although they are the favourites, England don’t always do things easy.

Not finishing top of the group would likely see them face hosts Germany in the round of 16 – although they did beat them at the same stage in Euro 2020.

Spain would then probably be the next opponents in the quarter finals before Portugal in the semi finals, setting up a grandstand finish against France.

